Political Tensions Rise as Seeman Faces Legal Challenges

Seeman, the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, has been summoned by the Erode police on February 20 to answer queries concerning a controversial statement allegedly made during his election campaign, suggesting he would retaliate with a bomb. The summons were delivered at his Chennai residence.

The Tamil nationalist party leader accused the DMK government of attempting to exhaust him mentally through multiple legal cases across various locations. However, Seeman remains undeterred, asserting he has faced similar legal challenges before and will continue his political activities.

Seeman's comment, made amid campaigning for the February 5 Erode East Assembly constituency by-election, has stirred political tensions, especially due to his vocal opposition to Periyar EV Ramasamy, a revered figure among Dravidian parties including the ruling DMK.

