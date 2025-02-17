Left Menu

Congress Challenges Government on Election Commissioner Selection

The Congress party has urged the government to delay the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner until the Supreme Court reviews a relevant petition on February 19. Concerns were raised over the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel.

  • India

The Congress party on Monday urged the government to postpone the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner until the Supreme Court hears a related petition on February 19. The request came after a meeting of a three-member selection committee attended by prominent political figures.

Rahul Gandhi was present at the gathering as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's Office in South Block, drew attention due to its timing amid pending judicial proceedings.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi criticized the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel, suggesting the government's motives were more about control than maintaining the Election Commission's credibility. He encouraged the government to adjourn the meeting until after the court hearing.

