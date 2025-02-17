The breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia held a presidential election on Sunday, which resulted in no decisive victory, prompting a forthcoming runoff between the two leading contenders, state news agency Apsnypress reported.

Current leader Badra Gunba, who assumed presidency in November following his predecessor's ousting amid protests against a Russia deal, garnered 46% of the votes. In close pursuit, opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba claimed nearly 37%, marking a contentious political atmosphere in the region.

This election reflects ongoing tensions in Abkhazia, a Black Sea coastal territory that gained de-facto independence from Georgia with Russian backing in the early '90s. Despite Moscow's recognition post the 2008 conflict, Abkhazians remain divided over Russian influence in their politics, leading to investigations into purported coercive election tactics against Russian-Armenian citizens.

