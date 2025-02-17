Left Menu

Abkhazia's Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Political Tensions

The presidential election in Abkhazia ended without a clear winner, leading to a runoff between acting President Badra Gunba and opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba. Gunba secured 46% of the votes, while Ardzinba received nearly 37%. Abkhazia, though dependent on Russia, has seen political unrest against Moscow's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia held a presidential election on Sunday, which resulted in no decisive victory, prompting a forthcoming runoff between the two leading contenders, state news agency Apsnypress reported.

Current leader Badra Gunba, who assumed presidency in November following his predecessor's ousting amid protests against a Russia deal, garnered 46% of the votes. In close pursuit, opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba claimed nearly 37%, marking a contentious political atmosphere in the region.

This election reflects ongoing tensions in Abkhazia, a Black Sea coastal territory that gained de-facto independence from Georgia with Russian backing in the early '90s. Despite Moscow's recognition post the 2008 conflict, Abkhazians remain divided over Russian influence in their politics, leading to investigations into purported coercive election tactics against Russian-Armenian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

