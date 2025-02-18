Left Menu

Showdown in Gurugram: BJP vs Congress in Mayoral Race

In the upcoming Gurugram Municipal Corporation mayoral election, the contest will be between BJP's Rajrani Malhotra and Congress's Seema Pahuja, as only two candidates have filed nominations. Meanwhile, in Manesar, BJP's Sunderlal Yadav and Congress's Neeraj Yadav lead the race among seven candidates.

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation's mayoral election has narrowed down to a direct face-off between two candidates as the filing deadline has closed, leaving BJP's Rajrani Malhotra and Congress's Seema Pahuja in the race.

In the Manesar mayoral contest, BJP's Sunderlal Yadav is challenging Congress's Neeraj Yadav, with seven total candidates having filed, including independents. Both these contests highlight the political rivalry between the BJP and the Congress in Haryana.

A show of unity marked the BJP's campaign efforts in Gurugram, with high-profile figures such as MP Rao Inderjit Singh supporting Malhotra, while in Manesar, minister Rao Narbir Singh urged voters to back the BJP for a "triple-engine" government driving synergy from local to central government levels.

