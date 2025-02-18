Protesters Shout 'No Kings on Presidents Day': A Challenge to Trump and Musk

In an assertive demonstration against President Donald Trump and his policies, hundreds of protesters defied icy temperatures during rallies aligned with the Presidents Day holiday.

Organized by the 50501 Movement under the banner 'No Kings on Presidents Day,' these protests followed a previous nationwide event, uniting participants in several cities. Protesters decried both Trump and his advisor Elon Musk, leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, criticizing the federal spending cuts strategy.

Over 1,000 individuals marched from the Statehouse in Boston to City Hall, despite bitter cold, chanting phrases like 'Elon Musk has got to go' and 'No kings on Presidents Day.' Among the demonstrators were those dressed in Revolutionary War-era attire, brandishing signs with messages such as 'This is a Coup' and 'Cowards Bow to Trump, Patriots Stand Up,' echoing their resistance to Trump's administration and its perceived elitist ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)