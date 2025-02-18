BJP's Gourav Vallabh Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav Over Mahakumbh Remarks
BJP leader Gourav Vallabh condemned Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav over his criticism of the Yogi Adityanath government's Maha Kumbh management, accusing him of appeasing politics. Vallabh highlighted global recognition of the event's massive scale and claimed Yadav's criticism stems from past political strategies undermined by Modi in 2014.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gourav Vallabh accused him of resorting to appeasement politics following his critique of the Yogi Adityanath administration's handling of the Maha Kumbh arrangements. Vallabh insisted that Yadav's unease comes from the global prominence achieved by the gathering, marking it as the 'world's biggest'.
Vallabh, speaking to ANI, suggested that Yadav's real concern was the rising number of Sanatanis congregating, which he linked to the end of appeasement politics initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. He emphasized the vast numbers attending the event, noting how it reflects global acclaim for the Kumbh Mela.
The BJP leader further contended that Yadav's allegations regarding the underreporting of attending devotees and the alleged concealment of a stampede death toll were strategies to deflect from the event's success. Vallabh stressed that the influx of tens of millions of Sanatanis presents a challenge to Yadav's political narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahakumbh 2025: Spiritual Sojourn Surpasses 350 Million Devotees
Naga Sadhus Take Third Holy Dip at Mahakumbh, Praise UP Government's Arrangements
Opposition Demands Accountability for Mahakumbh Stampede Tragedy
Parliament Standoff: Opposition Walkout Over Mahakumbh Tragedy Sparks Debate
Unprecedented Devotion: Millions Gather for Mahakumbh's Final Shahi Snan