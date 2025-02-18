BJP's Gourav Vallabh Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav Over Mahakumbh Remarks

In a sharp rebuke of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gourav Vallabh accused him of resorting to appeasement politics following his critique of the Yogi Adityanath administration's handling of the Maha Kumbh arrangements. Vallabh insisted that Yadav's unease comes from the global prominence achieved by the gathering, marking it as the 'world's biggest'.

Vallabh, speaking to ANI, suggested that Yadav's real concern was the rising number of Sanatanis congregating, which he linked to the end of appeasement politics initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. He emphasized the vast numbers attending the event, noting how it reflects global acclaim for the Kumbh Mela.

The BJP leader further contended that Yadav's allegations regarding the underreporting of attending devotees and the alleged concealment of a stampede death toll were strategies to deflect from the event's success. Vallabh stressed that the influx of tens of millions of Sanatanis presents a challenge to Yadav's political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)