Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government's Swifty Appointment of New CEC Amidst Constitution Concerns

The Congress has criticized the government's rapid appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the new chief election commissioner, arguing it undermines democratic integrity. The appointment bypassed a Supreme Court hearing on a new law affecting the selection process, raising concerns about the ruling regime's intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:56 IST
Congress Criticizes Government's Swifty Appointment of New CEC Amidst Constitution Concerns
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday criticized the government for quickly appointing Gyanesh Kumar as the new chief election commissioner, alleging it undermines constitutional principles. The party argues the move bypasses forthcoming Supreme Court scrutiny, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore voiced concerns, stating that the government's hurried approach shows an intent to skirt thorough evaluation. He echoed calls from LoP Rahul Gandhi to delay the appointment until the Supreme Court hearing on February 19.

Gyanesh Kumar, set to serve until January 2029, is the first appointee under a new law excluding the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal suggested that the government's action was aimed at avoiding judicial oversight, further spotlighting ongoing fears about electoral process integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025