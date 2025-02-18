Congress Criticizes Government's Swifty Appointment of New CEC Amidst Constitution Concerns

The Congress on Tuesday criticized the government for quickly appointing Gyanesh Kumar as the new chief election commissioner, alleging it undermines constitutional principles. The party argues the move bypasses forthcoming Supreme Court scrutiny, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore voiced concerns, stating that the government's hurried approach shows an intent to skirt thorough evaluation. He echoed calls from LoP Rahul Gandhi to delay the appointment until the Supreme Court hearing on February 19.

Gyanesh Kumar, set to serve until January 2029, is the first appointee under a new law excluding the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal suggested that the government's action was aimed at avoiding judicial oversight, further spotlighting ongoing fears about electoral process integrity.

