Commonwealth Urges Uganda to Free Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye
The Commonwealth has called for the release of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, highlighting concerns over democracy and human rights. Detained for nearly three months, Besigye's imprisonment has sparked public outrage. His treatment is seen as another sign of authoritarianism in President Museveni's regime ahead of upcoming elections.
The Commonwealth has issued a rare rebuke to Uganda, demanding the release of prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye. The organization expressed that Besigye's detention poses a threat to democratic principles and human rights within the nation.
Kizza Besigye, a known critic of President Yoweri Museveni, has been detained for nearly three months on charges including illegal firearms possession. His prosecution by military court has incited public outcry against the current government. Recently, Besigye's health condition became a concern following a hunger strike.
This incident is perceived by many critics as indicative of increasing authoritarian measures by the Museveni administration, especially as Uganda approaches its forthcoming elections. Demonstrations demanding Besigye's release continue, reflecting growing unrest among political activists and the public.
