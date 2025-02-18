BSP Demands Arrest Amidst Uproar Over Udit Raj's Controversial Remarks on Mayawati

A political storm erupted on Tuesday following Congress leader Udit Raj's contentious comment suggesting the 'political' demise of BSP chief Mayawati. The remarks drew sharp criticism from BSP, prompting them to demand Raj's arrest, marking intense political friction.

Raj faced backlash for comparing Mayawati to a 'social justice enemy' during a statement in Lucknow, later clarifying he meant political defeat. He refuted accusations of violent intent, emphasizing the metaphorical nature of his comments.

In response, Mayawati criticized Congress's historical handling of Dalit issues, suggesting the party's untrustworthiness. The situation underscores the ongoing debate over social justice and political rhetoric ahead of upcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)