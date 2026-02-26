Kerala Court Halts 'The Kerala Story 2' Release Amid Controversy

The Kerala High Court has ordered a 15-day interim suspension on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'. This follows significant backlash over the film's controversial portrayal of forced religious conversions, which has sparked widespread debate.

Sudipto Sen, director of the original 'The Kerala Story', criticized the intervention, stating that issues concerning cinema should be resolved solely by the censor board. Despite not viewing the film or following the court proceedings, Sen emphasized the need for the censor board's empowerment in decision-making.

The film, originally set to release on February 27, is embroiled in controversy despite filmmaker assertions of authenticity. The teaser remains available despite court rumors, and the film's producers urge restraint from spreading misinformation. The release date is under reassessment, pending legal proceedings. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)