Hamas to Release Final Six Israeli Hostages

In a significant development, a senior Hamas figure declared on Tuesday that the militant group is set to release six Israeli hostages this Saturday. This move marks the completion of the ceasefire's initial phase in the turbulent Gaza Strip.

Initially, the release of three hostages had been anticipated, but the surprise decision indicates all remaining captives from the first phase will be freed. This development was shared via prerecorded statements by Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya.

Now, the focus shifts to the second phase of negotiations, which promise greater complexity and involve negotiations for the release of more captives, in exchange for a more enduring ceasefire and withdrawal from Israeli-occupied territories. This action symbolizes a reciprocal exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

