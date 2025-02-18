Left Menu

BJP Targets DMK Over Language Policy Amidst Hindi Imposition Controversy

The BJP, led by Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai, criticizes the DMK government for allegedly restricting social mobility through its language policy, as the Hindi imposition debate heats up. The BJP plans a statewide campaign urging people to sign up for a third language for educational benefits.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the ongoing controversy over alleged 'Hindi imposition' in Tamil Nadu, the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, K Annamalai, has launched a campaign targeting the ruling DMK government. Annamalai accuses political parties of stifling social mobility by limiting language education options.

Annamalai announced that the BJP will initiate a statewide campaign from March to May, encouraging households to endorse the adoption of a third language. The campaign seeks to highlight the advantages of multilingual education, addressing concerns about the current linguistic policies in state-run schools.

The BJP leader challenged the DMK's opposition to Hindi, claiming that the party's stance misleads students, as there are no efforts to impose Hindi in the state. Annamalai further criticized the state's education policy, citing the trend of students attending private institutions as evidence of governmental failings. He confirmed the BJP's intent to advocate a three-language policy during the 2026 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

