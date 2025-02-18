Clash Over Kumbh: Political Tensions Rise as Banerjee's Remarks Stir Controversy
The BJP criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' comment on the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, accusing her of prioritizing political gains over sensitivity. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned her remarks as irresponsible, while Banerjee accused the event of being a poorly planned disaster.
In a heated exchange on Tuesday, the BJP took issue with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's controversial 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark about the ongoing Maha Kumbh event in Uttar Pradesh. Banerjee's comments drew sharp counterattacks from BJP officials, who accused her of using the tragedy for political leverage.
Addressing the state assembly, Banerjee criticized the Maha Kumbh, alleging that inadequate planning led to chaos and loss of life, with authorities suppressing the true death toll. Her remarks were quickly rebuffed by BJP leaders, with Sudhanshu Trivedi labeling them as irresponsible and a reflection of the opposition's attitude.
Trivedi linked Banerjee's comments to past criticisms from the opposition INDIA bloc, also mentioning international support for anti-Hindutva conferences. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated an investigation, led by a retired judge, into the stampede incidents reported at the event.
