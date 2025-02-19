Trump Expands IVF Access with Executive Order

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a significant step by signing an executive order to enhance access to in vitro fertilization (IVF), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday.

The order includes directives to develop policy recommendations that will protect access to IVF treatments. It further aims to address the financial burden of these treatments by reducing out-of-pocket expenses and health plan costs associated with IVF.

Leavitt posted on X that this initiative seeks to make IVF more affordable and accessible to individuals, intending to support those facing challenges in starting or expanding families.

(With inputs from agencies.)