Left Menu

US-Russia High-Stakes Diplomacy: A Tentative Step Towards Peace

US and Russian officials engage in extensive talks in Saudi Arabia, marking the first high-level meeting since Russian intervention in Ukraine. Led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussions focus on restoring embassy staffing, with implications for NATO and global diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 19-02-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:06 IST
US-Russia High-Stakes Diplomacy: A Tentative Step Towards Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

US and Russian officials held their first extensive high-level talks since Russia's intervention in Ukraine nearly three years ago. The meeting occurred in Saudi Arabia, aiming to end the conflict and restore diplomatic ties.

Led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the delegations agreed to explore solutions for embassy staffing and peace negotiations involving Ukraine, although potential strains on the US-Europe alliance were noted.

While a significant stride, experts caution the discussions may be skewed in Russia's favor, reflecting an American compromise. Sanction relief is on the table, but details remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025