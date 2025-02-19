US-Russia High-Stakes Diplomacy: A Tentative Step Towards Peace

US and Russian officials held their first extensive high-level talks since Russia's intervention in Ukraine nearly three years ago. The meeting occurred in Saudi Arabia, aiming to end the conflict and restore diplomatic ties.

Led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the delegations agreed to explore solutions for embassy staffing and peace negotiations involving Ukraine, although potential strains on the US-Europe alliance were noted.

While a significant stride, experts caution the discussions may be skewed in Russia's favor, reflecting an American compromise. Sanction relief is on the table, but details remain undisclosed.

