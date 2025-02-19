Left Menu

Trump Bars Elon Musk from Space-Related Government Decisions

President Donald Trump declared that Elon Musk will be prohibited from participating in any government decisions concerning space. Amid budget cuts, Trump clarified that Musk, while an adviser, has no decision-making authority. The White House reaffirms Musk's role as a consultant, not an employee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:51 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that billionaire Elon Musk will be restricted from involvement in space-related government decisions. The statement came in response to questions regarding Musk's potential conflicts of interest amid ongoing government budget cuts.

The White House clarified that while Musk serves as a consultant and adviser to the president, he does not hold decision-making authority in the administration. Previously, it was noted that Musk would recuse himself from conflicts between his business interests and efforts to reduce federal spending.

Musk's role in the Trump administration aligns with the goals of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has been enacting a significant overhaul, including job cuts, since Trump began his second term. Trump highlighted Musk's patriotism and contributions as a consultant, while emphasizing his non-employee status.

