Mass Layoffs Across Federal Agencies Under Trump's Controversial Overhaul

President Trump's administration, spearheaded by Elon Musk, continues its massive overhaul of U.S. civil service, leading to extensive layoffs across federal agencies. Amidst legal challenges and criticism, thousands of government jobs are being cut, affecting the IRS, NASA, and more. The initiative aims at reducing perceived bloat and inefficiency in government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 04:10 IST
In a dramatic move reshaping the federal workforce, President Donald Trump's administration has initiated a significant overhaul of U.S. civil service, resulting in sweeping layoffs across numerous agencies. Spearheaded by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, the plan has faced legal challenges while drawing widespread concern from employees and political figures.

The White House has remained tight-lipped on the total number of dismissals, relying on federal agencies to report figures. Notably, a recent court ruling by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan allowed the administration to continue the dismissals amidst underlying litigation, thereby intensifying uncertainties for many government workers.

Amidst these cost-saving measures, some departments, including the IRS and NASA, are experiencing significant staff cuts. The ramifications of such layoffs are prompting fears and dissent among employees, while the broader impact on federal operations remains a subject of debate and concern.

