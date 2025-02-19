Government Shake-Up: The Trump-Musk Overhaul

The Trump administration, backed by Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, aims to overhaul the U.S. civil service with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) targeting thousands of federal jobs for cuts. A federal judge's decision allows this restructuring, amid growing concerns over the lack of transparency and oversight.

Federal agencies, including the IRS and NASA, are bracing for substantial layoffs as the White House remains vague on total numbers. The Office of Personnel Management mandates the listing of probationary employees for termination, insisting on preserving top talent in crucial roles. Legal appeals to halt this process have been denied.

The initiative faces criticism for unchecked authority potentially disrupting essential services. As job security fears rise, agencies handling critical functions like disaster response and even pandemic monitoring may face staffing shortages. Amidst the upheaval, DOGE claims cost savings of $55 billion, while transparency issues persist regarding canceled contracts.

