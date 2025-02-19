Senate Republicans Push for Trump's Agenda Boost

This week, U.S. Senate Republicans are poised to cast their votes on a strategic plan designed to propel President Donald Trump's agenda forward, with a focus on border security, immigration, increased fossil fuel production, and defense. This movement takes precedence over a rival Republican plan in the House.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, the leading Republican figure in the chamber, emphasized that it is crucial to act on a budget resolution prepared by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, which received panel approval last week.

While the Senate advances a two-step agenda, focusing initially on border, defense, and energy issues, House Republicans aim for a more comprehensive solution, potentially clashing with Senate strategies. The ultimate goal remains to pass a resolution enabling Trump's objectives without Democratic interference.

