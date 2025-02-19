Left Menu

New Delhi Chief Minister to Be Decided Amidst BJP's Triumph

The BJP is set to announce Delhi's new chief minister at a legislature party meeting. After winning the Delhi Assembly polls against AAP, the BJP will select their leader, who will meet the Lieutenant Governor to claim power. Speculations surround potential candidates for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:31 IST
New Delhi Chief Minister to Be Decided Amidst BJP's Triumph
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Delhi BJP office, the party is poised to reveal its choice for the new chief minister of Delhi. This decision follows the BJP's historic victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent elections.

The 48 elected BJP MLAs will assemble to select the Leader of the House in the presence of central observers yet to be named. The elected leader will subsequently meet with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to officially stake the party’s claim to govern.

Celebrations are planned to culminate with a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday at Ramleela Ground, attended by 50,000 guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various political figures are being considered for the chief ministerial position, with some insiders suggesting a 'dark horse' might be chosen, a common BJP strategy in previous states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

