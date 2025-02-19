New Delhi Chief Minister to Be Decided Amidst BJP's Triumph

In a pivotal meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Delhi BJP office, the party is poised to reveal its choice for the new chief minister of Delhi. This decision follows the BJP's historic victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent elections.

The 48 elected BJP MLAs will assemble to select the Leader of the House in the presence of central observers yet to be named. The elected leader will subsequently meet with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to officially stake the party’s claim to govern.

Celebrations are planned to culminate with a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday at Ramleela Ground, attended by 50,000 guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various political figures are being considered for the chief ministerial position, with some insiders suggesting a 'dark horse' might be chosen, a common BJP strategy in previous states.

