Pinarayi Vijayan Lashes Out at Congress and Media Over BJP Support and Saffronisation
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Congress and media for allegedly supporting the BJP and attempts to saffronize education. He accused Congress of retreating from its anti-BJP stance. Vijayan urged the academic community to oppose the Sangh Parivar's influence on universities and hailed SFI's resistance.
In a fiery speech, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attacked the Congress over its alleged complicity with the BJP. Addressing members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), Vijayan claimed the Congress rejoiced in siding with the BJP during Delhi Assembly elections, despite its abysmal performance at the polls.
Vijayan alleged that the Congress leveled corruption charges against the AAP government, leading to interventions by central agencies. He accused the party of jeopardizing political consensus against the BJP while dismissively recounting Congress' supposed involvement in the INDIA alliance.
Warning against 'saffronisation,' Vijayan urged the academic community to stand against the Sangh Parivar's influence on education, criticizing a new UGC notification he claims aims to control universities. He praised SFI's enduring resistance against 'right-wing' narratives and denounced media bias against the organization.
