Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections: High Stakes in Second Phase Amid Naxal Threat

The second phase of the Panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh involves voting in 43 development blocks with over 46 million eligible voters. A significant security setup is in place due to Naxal threats, and the election covers all levels of local governance. Results for different posts will be announced in separate phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:49 IST
Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections: High Stakes in Second Phase Amid Naxal Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of the Panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh is set to take place on Thursday across 43 development blocks, according to officials. The elections, which are not conducted on party lines, feature a massive voter base of over 46 million individuals, including diverse representation from men, women, and the third-gender category.

State Election Commissioner Ajay Singh has confirmed that extensive preparations have been made, with 9,738 polling stations ready for voters to elect representatives across various posts including ward panchs, sarpanchs, and members of both Janpad and Zila Panchayats. The heightened security is particularly notable in Naxal-affected areas, where the threat has necessitated additional protective measures.

The elections are being conducted in three phases, with the first phase having occurred on February 17 and the third and final phase scheduled for February 23. The results of the second phase will begin to be declared on February 22, with complete results following for the Zila Panchayat members by February 23. These elections are critical for determining local governance leadership across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025