Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections: High Stakes in Second Phase Amid Naxal Threat

The second phase of the Panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh is set to take place on Thursday across 43 development blocks, according to officials. The elections, which are not conducted on party lines, feature a massive voter base of over 46 million individuals, including diverse representation from men, women, and the third-gender category.

State Election Commissioner Ajay Singh has confirmed that extensive preparations have been made, with 9,738 polling stations ready for voters to elect representatives across various posts including ward panchs, sarpanchs, and members of both Janpad and Zila Panchayats. The heightened security is particularly notable in Naxal-affected areas, where the threat has necessitated additional protective measures.

The elections are being conducted in three phases, with the first phase having occurred on February 17 and the third and final phase scheduled for February 23. The results of the second phase will begin to be declared on February 22, with complete results following for the Zila Panchayat members by February 23. These elections are critical for determining local governance leadership across the state.

