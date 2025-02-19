O Panneerselvam Urges Unity: A Call to Set Aside Egos for AIADMK's Future

Former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam emphasized the need for unity within his party by urging members to cast aside personal egos, a statement perceived as directed at rival leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

In a discussion with reporters, Panneerselvam highlighted ongoing conversations amongst party members supportive of reconciliation efforts, including his potential re-entry into the AIADMK. Despite commenting on the optimistic projections for the 2026 Assembly election, he suggested that all parties make similar claims.

Panneerselvam's insistence on the removal of egos aims to restore the legacy of the late J Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu. While evading questions about specific dialogues with senior leader KA Sengottaiyan, he alluded to confidential efforts aiming for reunification. The push for unity follows his expulsion amidst leadership disputes last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)