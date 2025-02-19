Controversy Erupts Over Urdu Remarks by UP Chief Minister

Controversy has surfaced following remarks by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who criticized the Samajwadi Party for their stance on Urdu language inclusivity within Assembly proceedings.

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a National Conference MP, condemned Adityanath's comments, describing them as instances of 'deep-seated Islamophobia.' Mehdi took offense at Adityanath's description of certain educational choices as potential conduits to extremism.

Mehdi further characterized the Chief Minister as a proponent of the RSS ideology, which he claims promotes hatred and division against Muslims, asserting that the Muslim population in Uttar Pradesh deserves fairer discourse.

