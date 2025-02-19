Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: Breaking Barriers in Delhi's Political Landscape

Rekha Gupta, a seasoned politician and former DUSU president, has been chosen as Delhi's Chief Minister-designate. In her new role, Gupta vows to advance the development of Delhi with integrity and dedication. Her leadership marks a significant win for BJP, ending AAP's decade-long governance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:28 IST
Rekha Gupta, a former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and experienced municipal councillor, has been named as Delhi's new Chief Minister-designate. The seasoned politician, set to be sworn-in at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, has pledged to work with unwavering honesty and dedication for the advancement of Delhi.

Expressing gratitude to the BJP leadership after being chosen as the leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly, Gupta committed to focusing on the empowerment and overall development of every citizen in the capital. Her appointment marks her as the fourth woman to hold the chief minister position in Delhi, breaking new ground within the BJP.

The BJP's decisive victory in the recent Delhi polls, securing 48 out of 70 seats, ended the Aam Aadmi Party's 10-year governance. Gupta, the only woman chief minister currently in any BJP-ruled state, is expected to bring fresh energy and renewed focus to the capital's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

