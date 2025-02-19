Rekha Gupta: Haryana's Daughter Ascends as Delhi's New Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta has made history by being elected the new Chief Minister of Delhi, becoming the second woman from Haryana to hold this position. Her ascent was celebrated in her hometown, Nandgarh village, Jind district, as it marks a new chapter in the region's political landscape.

Gupta's graduation into Delhi's top political post follows the legacy of late Sushma Swaraj, another notable female leader with ties to Haryana. Gupta's leadership is expected to breathe new life into Delhi's development, with strong support from both the state and national political powers.

Festivities in Nandgarh showcased the pride of the villagers, echoing the sentiments of leaders like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who anticipate transformative governance under Gupta's leadership. The new Bharatiya Janata Party government will be sworn in at Ramlila Maidan, with prominent officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)