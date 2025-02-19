Rekha Gupta to Lead Delhi: BJP's Historic Comeback
Rekha Gupta has been invited by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to form a new government as BJP returns to power after 26 years. Gupta, a first-time MLA, will be the fourth woman and only incumbent woman chief minister in BJP-led states. Her swearing-in ceremony will be held at Ramlila Maidan.
- Country:
- India
Rekha Gupta, BJP's CM-designate, has received an invitation from Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to establish a new government. This marks a historic comeback for the BJP in Delhi after a 26-year hiatus.
Gupta, a first-time MLA, has been chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly. She succeeds in staking her claim at a BJP legislature party meeting, ousting the 10-year rule of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.
The official announcement came from the Delhi LG's X account, confirming Gupta's appointment. She will be the fourth woman to assume the role of Delhi's Chief Minister, with her swearing-in slated for Thursday at Ramlila Maidan, attended by PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)