Rekha Gupta to Lead Delhi: BJP's Historic Comeback

Rekha Gupta, BJP's CM-designate, has received an invitation from Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to establish a new government. This marks a historic comeback for the BJP in Delhi after a 26-year hiatus.

Gupta, a first-time MLA, has been chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly. She succeeds in staking her claim at a BJP legislature party meeting, ousting the 10-year rule of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The official announcement came from the Delhi LG's X account, confirming Gupta's appointment. She will be the fourth woman to assume the role of Delhi's Chief Minister, with her swearing-in slated for Thursday at Ramlila Maidan, attended by PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)