Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister Amidst Grandeur

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi in an elaborate ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath, marking a new era of leadership for the capital. The event was graced by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rekha Gupta, who climbed the ranks within the party, is set to address the nation's pressing issues with a hands-on approach. Significant figures, including union ministers and chief ministers from neighboring states, attended the ceremony, signaling widespread support for Gupta's leadership. Among those present were Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Ministers from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh.

Gupta's journey from being the President of the Delhi University Students' Union to becoming Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister illustrates her dedication and familiarity with the city's challenges. Her commitment to tackling corruption and empowering women has been a cornerstone of her political strategy. Gupta emphasized gratitude towards her party, pledging to fulfill electoral promises and express stringent accountability for financial corruption.

