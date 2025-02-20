Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister Amidst Grandeur
Rekha Gupta, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party leader, has taken on the role of Delhi Chief Minister after a grand swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Gupta, known for her grassroots approach, has pledged to uphold transparency and address corruption, marking a significant chapter in female political leadership.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi in an elaborate ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath, marking a new era of leadership for the capital. The event was graced by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Rekha Gupta, who climbed the ranks within the party, is set to address the nation's pressing issues with a hands-on approach. Significant figures, including union ministers and chief ministers from neighboring states, attended the ceremony, signaling widespread support for Gupta's leadership. Among those present were Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Ministers from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh.
Gupta's journey from being the President of the Delhi University Students' Union to becoming Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister illustrates her dedication and familiarity with the city's challenges. Her commitment to tackling corruption and empowering women has been a cornerstone of her political strategy. Gupta emphasized gratitude towards her party, pledging to fulfill electoral promises and express stringent accountability for financial corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Commission Demands Transparency from Shein
Unyielding Security Measures in Delhi's Assembly Elections Ensure Transparency
Iran Declares Nuclear Transparency Amid U.S. Diplomacy Drive
Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers
Iran Assures Transparency in Nuclear Program Amid US Talks