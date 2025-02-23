Thane's Political Pulse: Ganesh Naik's 'Janata Darbar' Sparks Dialogue Amid Alliance Rumors

On Monday, Maharashtra Forest Minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik will hold a 'janata darbar' in Thane, an area of political influence for Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The gathering is occurring amid speculation of unease within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Large hoardings announcing Naik's event near the collector's office in Thane city are seen as a potential provocation against the Shiv Sena's stronghold. Recently, the BJP-Shiv Sena relationship has appeared tense, exacerbated by Shinde's warning to not take him lightly.

While Naik's event revives historical competition between him and Shinde, it is officially aimed at addressing public grievances. Despite political implications, Naik's team affirms that the alliance remains united, with the event aligning with governance strategies by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)