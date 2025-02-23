Left Menu

Thane's Political Pulse: Ganesh Naik's 'Janata Darbar' Sparks Dialogue Amid Alliance Rumors

Ganesh Naik's upcoming 'janata darbar' in Thane, amid speculation of tension in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, highlights the ongoing political dynamics in Maharashtra. The event is seen as a test of influence between BJP and Shiv Sena, reviving old rivalries and showcasing the government's approach to public engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:31 IST
Thane's Political Pulse: Ganesh Naik's 'Janata Darbar' Sparks Dialogue Amid Alliance Rumors
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Maharashtra Forest Minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik will hold a 'janata darbar' in Thane, an area of political influence for Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The gathering is occurring amid speculation of unease within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Large hoardings announcing Naik's event near the collector's office in Thane city are seen as a potential provocation against the Shiv Sena's stronghold. Recently, the BJP-Shiv Sena relationship has appeared tense, exacerbated by Shinde's warning to not take him lightly.

While Naik's event revives historical competition between him and Shinde, it is officially aimed at addressing public grievances. Despite political implications, Naik's team affirms that the alliance remains united, with the event aligning with governance strategies by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025