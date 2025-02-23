Left Menu

Trump's Mixed Reception: Americans Assess His Policies Amid Economic Concerns

President Donald Trump receives mixed evaluations for his handling of the economy, government downsizing, and controversial proposals. Inflation remains a critical issue, while actions like the Gaza proposal and Department of Education abolition face opposition. Meanwhile, Musk's cost-cutting and increased deportation remain popular among MAGA supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:32 IST
Trump's Mixed Reception: Americans Assess His Policies Amid Economic Concerns
Trump

President Donald Trump's policies receive varying levels of support from Americans, especially regarding economic management, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Conducted from February 13 to 18, the survey involved over 4,000 U.S. adults.

While Trump's efforts to reduce government size appeal to some, his proposals, such as taking over Gaza, drew criticism. Additionally, while 58% of respondents consider inflation a major electoral issue, only 32% approve of Trump's inflation handling.

Views on Trump's other proposals, including abolishing the Department of Education, reflect similar divisions, with substantial opposition even among Republicans. Although his measures garner support from core MAGA followers, a significant portion of Americans, including Republicans, remain unconvinced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025