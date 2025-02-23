Trump's Mixed Reception: Americans Assess His Policies Amid Economic Concerns
President Donald Trump receives mixed evaluations for his handling of the economy, government downsizing, and controversial proposals. Inflation remains a critical issue, while actions like the Gaza proposal and Department of Education abolition face opposition. Meanwhile, Musk's cost-cutting and increased deportation remain popular among MAGA supporters.
President Donald Trump's policies receive varying levels of support from Americans, especially regarding economic management, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Conducted from February 13 to 18, the survey involved over 4,000 U.S. adults.
While Trump's efforts to reduce government size appeal to some, his proposals, such as taking over Gaza, drew criticism. Additionally, while 58% of respondents consider inflation a major electoral issue, only 32% approve of Trump's inflation handling.
Views on Trump's other proposals, including abolishing the Department of Education, reflect similar divisions, with substantial opposition even among Republicans. Although his measures garner support from core MAGA followers, a significant portion of Americans, including Republicans, remain unconvinced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
