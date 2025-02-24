Trump Praises Germany's Election Turnaround

In a significant political shift in Germany, the centre-right opposition has claimed victory in the recent election, closely followed by the far-right AfD, which has marked its strongest performance to date.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump lauded the outcome, dubbing it a 'great day for Germany' and drawing a parallel to the evolving political landscape in the United States.

Trump highlighted a collective dissatisfaction with prevailing policies on energy and immigration, suggesting a growing public demand for pragmatism and common-sense governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)