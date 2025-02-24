Trump Praises Germany's Election Turnaround
Former U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Germany's recent election, labeling it a 'great day' after the centre-right party took first place, with the far-right AfD achieving its best ever result. Trump compared the election outcome to the USA's political climate, emphasizing public frustration over energy and immigration policies.
In a significant political shift in Germany, the centre-right opposition has claimed victory in the recent election, closely followed by the far-right AfD, which has marked its strongest performance to date.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump lauded the outcome, dubbing it a 'great day for Germany' and drawing a parallel to the evolving political landscape in the United States.
Trump highlighted a collective dissatisfaction with prevailing policies on energy and immigration, suggesting a growing public demand for pragmatism and common-sense governance.
