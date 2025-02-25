JPMorgan Chase Upholds Diversity Amid Corporate Shift

JPMorgan Chase is standing firm on its diversity efforts, affirmed CEO Jamie Dimon in a Monday CNBC interview, opposing a wider corporate trend of retracting such initiatives. Despite the challenge, the bank aims to sustain outreach to Black, Hispanic, LGBT, veteran, and disabled communities, Dimon emphasized.

The bank recently acknowledged expectations of criticism from activists, politicians, and the public concerning its business stance on public policy areas such as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This comes amid numerous corporate retreats from DEI commitments, aligned with former President Donald Trump's campaign against these programs in both federal and private sectors.

Among other corporations, Citigroup has decided to eliminate the requirement for a diverse slate of candidates during job interviews, and Goldman Sachs has withdrawn a policy necessitating two diverse board members for public companies seeking its services.

(With inputs from agencies.)