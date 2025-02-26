Dollar Retreats Amid Tumbling U.S. Confidence and Euro Optimism

The dollar continued its decline on Tuesday, influenced by a drop in U.S. consumer confidence and yields. Meanwhile, optimism about more government spending in Germany uplifted the euro. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell 7 points, marking its most significant decrease since August 2021, to 98.3, below the forecasted 102.5 by economists polled by Reuters.

Concerns about U.S. economic growth and impending inflation are mounting, specifically with tariffs by Trump on Canada and Mexico taking effect soon. Investors also express alarm regarding the labor market due to new government efficiencies led by Elon Musk. Joseph Trevisani of FXStreet remarked on the market's apprehension towards Trump's tariff initiatives.

Richmond's Federal Reserve President cautioned against impulsive monetary policy adjustments until inflation demonstrates a return towards the target of 2%. Amidst this cautious environment, the U.S. 10-year note yield fell 8.9 basis points to 4.304%, and the dollar experienced fluctuations against the yen and Swiss franc. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the underlying fragility in the economy despite seemingly positive metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)