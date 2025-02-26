Zelenskiy's Strategic Washington Visit: Mineral Wealth and Diplomatic Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is slated to travel to Washington on Friday to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, according to informed sources. This visit follows the agreement on a draft minerals deal vital for Kyiv's quest to garner U.S. support amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.

The White House has remained silent on the matter. The minerals agreement is pivotal for Ukraine as President Trump aims to swiftly resolve tensions with Russia. There have been recent tensions, with Trump labeling Zelenskiy a "dictator" while Zelenskiy criticized Trump's perspective as distorted by a "disinformation bubble."

Both American and Ukrainian officials have confirmed their consensus on the draft, suggesting an imminent signing. The deal could unlock Ukraine's mineral resources for the U.S., potentially returning substantial funds to Washington. Zelenskiy may also engage with Capitol Hill lawmakers during his visit, though the itinerary remains tentative.

