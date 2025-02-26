Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Seven New BJP Faces

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expanded his cabinet by inducting seven new faces, all from the BJP, the state's coalition partner. This move increases the total number of ministers to 36.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted at the Raj Bhavan where Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath to the new ministers, emphasizing the party's strategy of strengthening its position in the state's governance.

Notable political reshuffling was marked by the resignation of current Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, who stepped down in adherence to the party's 'one person, one post' rule. The new ministers include Jibesh Kumar, Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Raju Kumar Singh, Moti Lal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal, and Krishna Kumar Mantu.

