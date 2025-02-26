Uncertainty Looms Over Zelenskiy's Visit to The White House Amid Minerals Deal Confusion

Uncertainty surrounds Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's potential visit to the White House, following a White House official's remarks on Wednesday about the incomplete status of a minerals deal with the U.S.

The official questioned the rationale of extending an invitation to Zelenskiy, given his recent comments indicating that the deal has not been finalized. This expectation of celebrating a completed deal appears premature.

While Zelenskiy mentioned reaching a preliminary agreement on the minerals deal, President Trump had anticipated his visit to formalize it, casting doubt on the timing and purpose of such a diplomatic engagement.

