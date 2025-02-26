Uncertainty Looms Over Zelenskiy's Visit to The White House Amid Minerals Deal Confusion
There is doubt about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's potential visit to the White House, as comments suggest an unfinished minerals deal with the U.S. Zelenskiy mentioned reaching a 'preliminary' deal, which raises questions about the visit's significance as President Trump expected the deal to be final.
Uncertainty surrounds Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's potential visit to the White House, following a White House official's remarks on Wednesday about the incomplete status of a minerals deal with the U.S.
The official questioned the rationale of extending an invitation to Zelenskiy, given his recent comments indicating that the deal has not been finalized. This expectation of celebrating a completed deal appears premature.
While Zelenskiy mentioned reaching a preliminary agreement on the minerals deal, President Trump had anticipated his visit to formalize it, casting doubt on the timing and purpose of such a diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid
Prime Minister Modi's Paris Visit: Embracing AI and Strengthening Ties
Prime Minister's Bihar Visit and Nalanda's Grand Launch
Ukraine Strengthens Power Grid Amid Russian Attacks
Maldives Parliamentary Delegation Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Ties