Budget Battles and Power Struggles: Trump and Musk's Radical Government Overhaul

President Donald Trump has launched a significant overhaul of federal operations, enlisting billionaire Elon Musk as a key player in his economic strategy. This move accompanies Congress's efforts to fund major tax reductions by cutting the federal budget by $1 trillion.

Controversy surrounds Musk's cost-cutting initiatives, which have disrupted construction projects, scientific research, and prompted resistance from within Trump's administration. Privacy concerns have emerged as Musk's team seeks extensive access to sensitive data.

In the ongoing turmoil, the Department of Government Efficiency faces resignations and calls for transparency, while President Trump's plans continue to face challenges from federal oversight, with potential impacts on long-term federal employees becoming a focus.

