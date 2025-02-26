Left Menu

Budget Battles and Power Struggles: Trump and Musk's Radical Government Overhaul

President Donald Trump is engaging in a dramatic government overhaul with Elon Musk, focusing on budget cuts and tax reductions. This has caused controversy and resistance, particularly with Musk's aggressive cost-slashing measures impacting various sectors, and raising privacy concerns as the administration targets long-term career staff for job reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:57 IST
Budget Battles and Power Struggles: Trump and Musk's Radical Government Overhaul
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has launched a significant overhaul of federal operations, enlisting billionaire Elon Musk as a key player in his economic strategy. This move accompanies Congress's efforts to fund major tax reductions by cutting the federal budget by $1 trillion.

Controversy surrounds Musk's cost-cutting initiatives, which have disrupted construction projects, scientific research, and prompted resistance from within Trump's administration. Privacy concerns have emerged as Musk's team seeks extensive access to sensitive data.

In the ongoing turmoil, the Department of Government Efficiency faces resignations and calls for transparency, while President Trump's plans continue to face challenges from federal oversight, with potential impacts on long-term federal employees becoming a focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025