Zelenskiy's High-Stakes Washington Visit: A Deal Over Minerals and Security
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is set to visit Washington to sign an agreement on rare earth minerals with the U.S. The deal, crucial for Ukraine's security assurances, remains under discussion. President Trump suggests limited security guarantees, as Ukraine seeks protection amid ongoing conflicts with Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Washington to finalize an agreement on rare earth minerals amid ongoing discussions about the deal's implications for Ukraine's security. The talks come as Ukraine seeks to leverage mineral resources for stronger U.S. support against Russian aggression.
President Donald Trump confirmed the visit but downplayed prospects of comprehensive security guarantees for Ukraine. Instead, Trump emphasized that European nations should contribute to Ukraine's security, highlighting a pragmatic approach to aid distribution and potential peace efforts.
Despite uncertainties surrounding the visit, Ukrainian officials remain hopeful that their alliance with the U.S. could lead to tangible security measures. Meanwhile, diplomatic engagements continue between the U.S. and Russia, including a recent meeting in Saudi Arabia focused on resolving bilateral disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
