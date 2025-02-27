Left Menu

High Stakes in Andhra Pradesh: The MLC Election Showdown

Voting for the MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh commenced Thursday morning across three constituencies. Involving graduate and teacher constituencies, the elections cover several districts with over 6.62 lakh voters expected. Security is heightened with voting closing at 4 PM and results to be announced on March 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:56 IST
High Stakes in Andhra Pradesh: The MLC Election Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

At the break of Thursday morning, Andhra Pradesh witnessed the commencement of voting for the crucial MLC elections spanning three constituencies. This high-stakes electoral battle involves graduate constituencies from the undivided districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur, along with a teacher constituency in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam.

Voting is set between 8 AM and 4 PM, drawing an expected turnout exceeding 6.62 lakh electors for the graduate constituencies and 22,493 voters for the teacher constituency. The elections are spread across 1,062 polling stations within 18 districts, featuring a lineup of 70 candidates under tight security measures.

Prominent names in the fray include TDP's A Rajendra Prasad and PDF's K S Lakshman Rao. The YSRCP has opted out of this election cycle. The Election Commission has planned the vote counting for March 3, a day that promises to redefine the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025