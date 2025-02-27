High Stakes in Andhra Pradesh: The MLC Election Showdown

At the break of Thursday morning, Andhra Pradesh witnessed the commencement of voting for the crucial MLC elections spanning three constituencies. This high-stakes electoral battle involves graduate constituencies from the undivided districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur, along with a teacher constituency in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam.

Voting is set between 8 AM and 4 PM, drawing an expected turnout exceeding 6.62 lakh electors for the graduate constituencies and 22,493 voters for the teacher constituency. The elections are spread across 1,062 polling stations within 18 districts, featuring a lineup of 70 candidates under tight security measures.

Prominent names in the fray include TDP's A Rajendra Prasad and PDF's K S Lakshman Rao. The YSRCP has opted out of this election cycle. The Election Commission has planned the vote counting for March 3, a day that promises to redefine the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)