Left Menu

Bosnia on the Brink: Serb Republic's Controversial Move

Bosnia's Serb Republic plans to bar state police and judiciary, following the sentencing of its leader, Milorad Dodik. His sentence has been criticized by Russia and others, arguing it destabilizes the Balkans. The EU and US urge restraint and adherence to peace accords.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:07 IST
Bosnia on the Brink: Serb Republic's Controversial Move

In a move likely to escalate tensions, Bosnia's Serb Republic is set to prohibit the state police and judiciary from operating within its jurisdiction, coming right after a court ordered Serb President Milorad Dodik to step down. Dodik caught the court's ire for defying an international peace envoy.

The six-year political ban and one-year jail sentence handed to Dodik have sparked international condemnation, with Russia labeling the verdict a politically motivated act that risks destabilizing the Balkans. Dodik, who argues that Bosnia's central authorities are illegitimate, has two weeks to appeal or pay a fine to avoid jail time.

The U.S. State Department and European Union have urged restraint, warning against actions that undermine stability. Meanwhile, regional powers, including Serbia and Hungary, have rallied in Dodik's defense, adding to the geopolitical tensions surrounding Bosnia's fragile peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025