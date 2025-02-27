Bosnia on the Brink: Serb Republic's Controversial Move

In a move likely to escalate tensions, Bosnia's Serb Republic is set to prohibit the state police and judiciary from operating within its jurisdiction, coming right after a court ordered Serb President Milorad Dodik to step down. Dodik caught the court's ire for defying an international peace envoy.

The six-year political ban and one-year jail sentence handed to Dodik have sparked international condemnation, with Russia labeling the verdict a politically motivated act that risks destabilizing the Balkans. Dodik, who argues that Bosnia's central authorities are illegitimate, has two weeks to appeal or pay a fine to avoid jail time.

The U.S. State Department and European Union have urged restraint, warning against actions that undermine stability. Meanwhile, regional powers, including Serbia and Hungary, have rallied in Dodik's defense, adding to the geopolitical tensions surrounding Bosnia's fragile peace.

