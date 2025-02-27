The Case for 'One Nation, One Election': A Unified Poll Campaign

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly advocated for simultaneous polls in India, arguing that frequent elections waste resources and impede national progress. Addressing students at Oriental Institute in Bhopal, he emphasized the necessity of a consolidated election system, termed 'one nation, one election' (ONOE).

Chouhan encouraged students to lead a mass campaign supporting ONOE, using platforms like social media to advocate for this change. He pointed out that ongoing election cycles hinder continuous development and suggested constitutional amendments to enable joint Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The call for synchronized elections has historical precedence, with the Election Commission and Law Commission backing the idea in past decades. Chouhan highlighted forming a high-level committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind, urging all political parties to prioritize development over electoral expenditures and time costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)