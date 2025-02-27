Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Accuses BJP of Undermining Shivaji's Legacy

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal accuses the BJP-led government of undermining Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy by rewarding those who defame him. During his visit to Raigad fort and Mahad's Chavdar Tale, Sapkal emphasized Congress's commitment to Shivaji's vision and criticized the government's policies as contradictory to that vision.

Harshvardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal has criticized the BJP-led government for allegedly undermining Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy by rewarding and protecting individuals who defame the iconic figure.

Speaking at Raigad fort, the site where Shivaji Maharaj was crowned, Sapkal reiterated Congress's commitment to establishing Shivaji's envisioned people's rule. He highlighted past efforts by Shivaji to fight against various oppressive ideologies.

In light of Marathi actor Rahul Solapurkar's controversial remarks about Shivaji, Sapkal expressed discontent over inadequate actions taken against such derogatory statements. He emphasized the continuation of Shivaji's Hindavi Swarajya as central to Congress ideology and policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

