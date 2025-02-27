Historic Invitation: Trump's Second State Visit by UK's Starmer

In a surprising diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended an invitation to former President Donald Trump for a second state visit. This gesture, described by Starmer as 'historic' and 'unprecedented', was made on behalf of King Charles.

The invitation was extended during a face-to-face meeting with Trump at the White House, signaling strengthened ties between the two nations. Trump, who graciously accepted the offer, had previously experienced state honors during his initial presidential tenure.

This event marks an unusual occurrence in diplomatic traditions, where a former U.S. president receives a subsequent invitation, underscoring the continued significance of the UK-U.S. relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)