Left Menu

Historic Invitation: Trump's Second State Visit by UK's Starmer

British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has extended a unique invitation to former President Donald Trump for a second state visit on behalf of King Charles. Trump, who accepted the offer during a meeting at the White House, had previously received this honor during his first presidential term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:50 IST
Historic Invitation: Trump's Second State Visit by UK's Starmer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended an invitation to former President Donald Trump for a second state visit. This gesture, described by Starmer as 'historic' and 'unprecedented', was made on behalf of King Charles.

The invitation was extended during a face-to-face meeting with Trump at the White House, signaling strengthened ties between the two nations. Trump, who graciously accepted the offer, had previously experienced state honors during his initial presidential tenure.

This event marks an unusual occurrence in diplomatic traditions, where a former U.S. president receives a subsequent invitation, underscoring the continued significance of the UK-U.S. relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025