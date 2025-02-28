White House Welcomes Ocalan's Call for Peace

The White House on Thursday welcomed a significant development as Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), urged his group to lay down their arms. This call for peace has been recognized as a crucial step towards stabilizing the region.

Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, expressed optimism stating, "It's a significant development and we hope that it will help assuage our Turkish allies about U.S. counter-ISIS partners in northeast Syria." The U.S. Government perceives this as a gesture that could foster long-term stability.

In light of these potential changes, the move is expected to mitigate Turkey's security concerns and contribute to sustained peace efforts in the troubled region.

