White House Welcomes Ocalan's Call for Peace
The White House praised Abdullah Ocalan's appeal for peace as a major step towards reducing conflict. The move is expected to ease Turkey's concerns regarding the U.S. partnerships in Syria. Officials express hope that this development will contribute to stability in the region.
- Country:
- United States
The White House on Thursday welcomed a significant development as Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), urged his group to lay down their arms. This call for peace has been recognized as a crucial step towards stabilizing the region.
Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, expressed optimism stating, "It's a significant development and we hope that it will help assuage our Turkish allies about U.S. counter-ISIS partners in northeast Syria." The U.S. Government perceives this as a gesture that could foster long-term stability.
In light of these potential changes, the move is expected to mitigate Turkey's security concerns and contribute to sustained peace efforts in the troubled region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Ocalan
- PKK
- Turkey
- peace
- Syria
- ISIS
- counter-terrorism
- security
- stability
ALSO READ
Market Surge on Peace Deal Hopes Amid Inflation Woes
International Conference in Paris Aims to Stabilize Syria's Fragile Transition
China Proposes Putin-Trump Summit to Facilitate Ukraine Peace Talks
Navigating Market Surges Amid Peace Prospects
Germany Calls for Inclusive Peace Talks Involving Ukraine