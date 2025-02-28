Trump's Optimism on Middle East Solutions

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Thursday about the progress of talks concerning the Gaza region, hinting at potential solutions to long-standing Middle Eastern problems.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Trump was queried regarding the feasibility of a second phase in the Gaza ceasefire efforts. The president responded confidently, indicating a nearing breakthrough.

"I think we're going to come up with some pretty good solutions," Trump stated, affirming that phase one of the ceasefire initiative is close to completion, with further advancements expected to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)