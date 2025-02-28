Former Defense Secretaries Unite Against Trump's Military Shakeup

In a rare show of unity, five former U.S. defense secretaries issued a strong rebuke against President Donald Trump, condemning his recent firings of high-ranking military officials.

They argue that Trump's actions represent an unwarranted politicization of the armed forces, potentially jeopardizing national security and the independence of military service.

The former secretaries are urging Congress to halt the confirmation of successors and exercise strict oversight, warning that these changes could deter Americans from serving in the military if such positions are seen through a partisan lens.

(With inputs from agencies.)