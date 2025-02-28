Former Defense Secretaries Unite Against Trump's Military Shakeup
Five former U.S. defense secretaries criticize President Trump's firing of top military officers, urging Congress to halt confirmations and denouncing the politicization of the military. They warn that such actions threaten national security and deter future military service, calling for rigorous Congressional oversight.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 07:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 07:40 IST
In a rare show of unity, five former U.S. defense secretaries issued a strong rebuke against President Donald Trump, condemning his recent firings of high-ranking military officials.
They argue that Trump's actions represent an unwarranted politicization of the armed forces, potentially jeopardizing national security and the independence of military service.
The former secretaries are urging Congress to halt the confirmation of successors and exercise strict oversight, warning that these changes could deter Americans from serving in the military if such positions are seen through a partisan lens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
