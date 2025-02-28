Language Battle Brews in Tamil Nadu: Governor and DMK at Odds
Governor RN Ravi criticized Tamil Nadu's two-language policy, arguing it limits youth opportunities. Touring southern TN, he noted potential being stifled and substance abuse issues. Responding, DMK leaders accused him of fueling division and defended the state's educational progress under existing policies.
Governor RN Ravi has intensified the language policy debate in Tamil Nadu, condemning the state's two-language approach for limiting youth opportunities in the south.
During his tour of southern districts, Ravi noted that despite the region's potential, it remains neglected, while the youth face obstacles such as substance abuse.
In response, the DMK accused Ravi of sowing discord, defending Tamil Nadu's educational success, which they attribute to the state's firm language stance, and dismissing claims of Hindi imposition.
