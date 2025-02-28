Eknath Shinde: People’s Love as the Tonic for Leadership

In a heartfelt address at an event commemorating the birth anniversary of social reformer Saint Ravidas, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reflected on his tenure as Chief Minister. Highlighting the endless support from the people, Shinde noted that public affection was crucial in empowering his numerous decisions during his leadership.

Shinde made a poignant observation about the transient nature of political positions, contrasting it with the lasting recognition afforded by the populace. He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poverty alleviation and emphasized empowerment of women, marking these as significant strides.

The Deputy Chief Minister underscored the timeless message of Saint Ravidas, focusing on equality and humanity, aligning it with the values he promoted during his term. His speech underscored the integral role of community support in effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)