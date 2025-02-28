Left Menu

Baghel's Punjab Expedition: Congress' Comeback Strategy

Bhupesh Baghel, newly appointed Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, met with state leaders in Chandigarh. His aim is to gather insights for Congress' plans to return to power in the 2027 Assembly polls. Baghel also criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:43 IST
Bhupesh Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

Bhupesh Baghel, the former Chhattisgarh chief minister and now Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, is making waves as he engages with local leaders in Chandigarh. On Saturday, Baghel will confer with MPs, MLAs, and other Congress leadership to strategize for a political renaissance in the 2027 Assembly elections.

After arriving in Amritsar, Baghel visited the Golden Temple, accompanied by prominent Punjab Congress figures, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. He paid respects at the Shri Durgiana temple and Bhagwan Valmiki temple as well.

In a candid exchange with reporters, Baghel criticized Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of self-serving politics. He said Kejriwal, once a champion of the Lokpal cause, is now eyeing a Rajya Sabha role amid recent electoral setbacks. The comments come amid Baghel's broader efforts to galvanize Congress supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

