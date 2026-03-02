Left Menu

CBI Challenges Kejriwal's Court Discharge: Claims of Misinterpretation and Legal Missteps

The CBI has challenged a special court's discharge of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others in an excise policy case, alleging the decision was based on selective reading and legal errors. The agency believes the judge misinterpreted facts and failed to understand the prosecution's case collectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:23 IST
The CBI has contested a special court's decision to discharge former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in an excise policy case, alleging the order stemmed from a selective reading of the prosecution's arguments. The agency claims this oversight disregarded significant material suggesting the accused's culpability.

In a detailed 974-page petition filed with the Delhi High Court, the CBI criticized the special judge for conducting what it termed a 'mini-trial.' It argued that the judge evaluated the conspiracy in isolated segments rather than considering the collective actions of the accused.

The CBI further contends that the decision was rendered without a proper understanding of the case and disregarded the Supreme Court's guidance on when charges should be framed. The agency alleges the ruling suffers from factual misreading and legal misjudgments, urging for a reconsideration of the findings by the high court.

